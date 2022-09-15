Search

15 Sept 2022

QPR likely to be unchanged for home clash with Stoke

QPR likely to be unchanged for home clash with Stoke

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 7:26 PM

QPR boss Michael Beale could name an unchanged starting XI for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match at home to Stoke.

Rangers picked up their third win from four games by beating London rivals Millwall on Wednesday evening.

Defender Rob Dickie remains unavailable for the Hoops after rolling his ankle in training ahead of the trip to The Den.

Fellow centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury but may not be ready in time for the weekend.

Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell is doubtful for the visit to Loftus Road.

Campbell missed Tuesday evening’s 3-0 win at Hull after picking up an unspecified injury in training.

Potters boss Alex Neil could continue with Josef Bursik in goal after losing first-choice keeper Jack Bonham to a fitness issue during the warm up in midweek.

Defender Harry Souttar (knee) and midfielders Josh Laurent (ankle) and Gavin Kilkenny (groin) are still unavailable, while Sam Clucas (hamstring), Harry Clarke (shin) and Dujon Sterling are not expected to return.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media