Jon Dadi Bodvarsson to make welcome return as Bolton host Peterborough

Bolton have Jon Dadi Bodvarsson back for the visit of Peterborough.
The striker has been out with a hamstring issue but returns to give boss Ian Evatt a welcome selection headache.
Bodvarsson’s return means that Lloyd Isgrove (foot) is the only absentee.
Evatt said: “Jon is back, so another headache. We have a fully fit squad other than Lloyd, who is edging closer but not really ready yet.”
Peterborough could be without Nathan Thompson.
The defender is subject to concussion protocols after suffering a head injury in the midweek defeat to Fleetwood.
Jeando Fuchs is pushing for a recall having been benched against the Cod Army.
Midfielder Ollie Norburn (knee) remains sidelined, while on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright has been back at parent club Hull receiving treatment for a torn thigh muscle.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.