Search

16 Sept 2022

Conor Gallagher back in England Under-21 squad

Conor Gallagher back in England Under-21 squad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 11:10 AM

Conor Gallagher has returned to the England Under-21s squad as the Young Lions start the countdown to Euro 2023.

The Chelsea midfielder, who has four senior caps, has dropped back down to the Young Lions for friendlies against Italy and Germany this month.

Gallagher was in the senior squad for the summer’s Nations League games, playing in the shock 4-0 home defeat to Hungary.

Manchester City defender Luke Mbete has been given his first call-up, having made his debut on loan at Huddersfield in mid-week.

Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Rhian Brewster all return from injury for Lee Carsley.

“These fixtures against Italy and Germany signal the start of a season that will conclude with the Under-21 European Championships next summer, so the challenge that lies ahead is clear for all of our players,” said boss Carsley.

“We welcome Conor Gallagher back to the group which is another example of us having a fluid pathway across our national teams. I know Conor will take to the pitch with as much pride in wearing an England shirt for the under-21s as he would for the seniors.

“He – like all of our players  – can continue to take comfort in the fact that Gareth (Southgate) will always keep one eye on their progress – there is no glass ceiling.

“Many of these players report for England duty with a variety of experiences at club level under their belt from the opening weeks of this new season – be that a first loan move, a new manager or even a new country.

“I’m also conscious that some of these players have played a lot this season, while, at the opposite end of the scale, there are others who need match minutes.

“We’ve given a first call-up to Luke Mbete. Luke is a player who has been in our system for a while, he’s headed out to Huddersfield this season for his first loan move and he’s a player who we see as having high potential within the England set-up.

“In Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Rhian Brewster, we also welcome back experienced players at this age group who I’m sure will play an important part – on and off the field – in our preparation for next summer. ”

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Griffiths (Portsmouth, on loan from West Brom), Trafford (Bolton, on loan Manchester City), Aarons (Norwich), Colwill (Brighton, on loan from Chelsea), Creswell (Millwall, on loan from Leeds), Harwood-Bellis (Burnley, on loan from Manchester City), Mbete (Huddersfield, on loan from Manchester City), Sessegnon (Tottenham), Spence (Tottenham), Thomas (Leicester), Doyle (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester City), Elliott (Liverpool), Gallagher (Chelsea), Garner (Everton), Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), McAtee (Sheffield United, on loan from Manchester City), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Skipp (Tottenham), Brewster (Sheffield United), Gordon (Everton), Palmer (Manchester City), Lewis-Potter (Brentford), Gomes (Lille), Balogun (Reims, on loan from Arsenal).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media