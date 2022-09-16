Search

16 Sept 2022

St Mirren plan a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen ahead of Celtic match

St Mirren plan a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen ahead of Celtic match

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 12:10 PM

St Mirren will hold a minute’s applause to mark the death of the Queen ahead of their cinch Premiership meeting with Celtic.

The Paisley club confirmed their plans after their pre-match media conference for their home match on Sunday.

The Scottish Football Association postponed all matches last weekend in the wake of the news and gave clubs the option of choosing whether and how to pay respects when games resume this weekend.

In a statement on Monday, the SFA, in a joint statement with the Scottish Professional Football League, said: “This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of national mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

St Mirren have opted for a period of applause ahead of their meeting with Celtic, who face a disciplinary hearing at the hands of UEFA after a banner among their supporters declared ‘F*** the Crown’ during their Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Another banner in the Celtic end read ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982 while supporters also expressed their anti-monarchy views in song.

There had been no minute’s silence before the game but both sets of teams wore black armbands.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said on Friday morning: “We will be showing our utmost respects. We just hope everybody is respectful.”

Rangers are playing at home on Saturday, against Dundee United, days after defying UEFA by playing God Save the King ahead of their Champions League defeat by Napoli, straight after a minute’s silence. The Ibrox club will not face any sanctions from UEFA for going against its instructions.

Fans in the Broomloan Road Stand created a Union Jack backdrop behind the silhouette of the Queen’s head as a further tribute.

St Johnstone announced on Thursday that they would hold a minute’s applause before their home game against Ross County.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media