Boss John Coleman wants fans to rally behind Accrington for visit of Cheltenham

Accrington manager John Coleman has urged his side’s fans to pack the Wham Stadium for their clash with fellow strugglers Cheltenham.

Stanley have lost their last three games in Sky Bet League One to lie 21st in the table, a point behind Saturday’s visitors.

Joe Pritchard could return to the squad following illness after missing the last two games.

Rosaire Longelo, Korede Adedoyin, Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou are likely to remain sidelined.

Cheltenham head coach Wade Elliott will assess James Olayinka and Dan Adshead before naming his squad for the trip.

Olayinka missed the midweek loss at Wycombe with a calf injury, while Adshead was left out of the squad for tactical reasons.

Both players have since suffered knocks in training and have been sent for scans to determine the extent of the damage.

Will Ferry will also be assessed after he was substituted at half-time against Wycombe following a collision with an advertising board.