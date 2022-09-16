Search

16 Sept 2022

Stormbuster blows away Newbury rivals

Stormbuster blows away Newbury rivals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 5:19 PM

Andrew Balding’s regally-bred Stormbuster created a minor surprise with a runaway win in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

By the exalted stallion Dubawi and out of the Group Two-winning mare Barshiba, Stormbuster is a full brother to owner/breeder Jeff Smith’s Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen.

Given that he had already had three runs and was still to break his maiden, though, he was sent off at 6-1 in just a four-runner field.

Charlie Appleby’s impressive debut scorer Highbank was the 8-13 favourite but Ryan Moore was just about the first to start sending out distress signals.

Richard Hannon’s Classic was also highly regarded but neither of the market leaders could get anywhere near Stormbuster, who made all under David Probert.

Second in Listed company last time out, the step up to a mile appeared to suited him and he looks set to test his mettle at the highest level in Doncaster’s Vertem Futurity Stakes next month.

“We thought from day one that he could be very useful and with each run he has been getting there and getting there,” said Smith.

“I thought we bumped into one at Salisbury (Flying Honours), and was pretty hopeful today.

“He’s in the Futurity at Doncaster and if he runs again this year, that will be the race.

“But looking at the way he just did it, you would have to think he will go there.”

Smith added that his star mare, July Cup winner Alcohol Free, would run in the Champion Stakes before heading to the sales.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media