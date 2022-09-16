Search

16 Sept 2022

Ross Callachan ‘raring to go’ against former club St Johnstone

Ross Callachan ‘raring to go’ against former club St Johnstone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 6:38 PM

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan has numerous reasons to get excited about Saturday’s trip to Perth.

Callachan helped County take seven points from three games against his former club St Johnstone last season and is keen to get back on the pitch after last weekend’s games were postponed in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The 29-year-old said in a video on County’s Twitter account: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s always nice to go back to places you have played before personally.

“With the games being cancelled last week, the boys are raring to go and it’s been a good week’s training as well. When games get cancelled there is nothing worse, you just want to play football, so we are raring to go.

“We will hopefully go there and look to get the win. We want to win every game we play and we beat them a few times last year which was great and it helped us in the league, and hopefully we can do that again.

“It’s going to be a different team than it was last season. They have a lot of different personnel and look a lot stronger. We just need to deal with that and focus on ourselves and look at the ways we can hurt them as well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media