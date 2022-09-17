Search

17 Sept 2022

Stephen Robinson urges St Mirren to be on the ball when Celtic visit Paisley

Stephen Robinson urges St Mirren to be on the ball when Celtic visit Paisley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 1:39 PM

Stephen Robinson does not expect St Mirren to dominate possession against Celtic on Sunday but he wants his side to make the most of their time on the ball.

Ange Postecoglou’s cinch Premiership reigning champions have started the league season with six wins out of six and are looking more than formidable.

A decent performance in the 3-0 home defeat by Spanish giants Real Madrid in their opening Champions League game was followed by another good display – a 1-1 draw with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk – on Wednesday.

The Buddies boss was impressed when watching those European games and his plan to tackle the visitors to Paisley includes making it count when they get the ball.

The Northern Irishman said: “When you play teams of that calibre you know you will spend a lot of time without the ball. So you have to be organised and disciplined.

“We do play when we get the ball but we do allow teams to have the ball in certain areas of the pitch, so that doesn’t overly change our approach.

“You just have to do everything you do a little bit better against the top sides.

“We want to be hard to beat, hard to break down and when we land on the ball we have to pass it.

“You cannot play against Celtic or Rangers if you don’t have some sort of ownership of the game when you land on the ball.

“It is something we have worked on. We believe we are very prepared going into the game.

“I have a group of boys that want to take everything on board, they are desperate to be successful.

“There’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm and a feel-good factor about the place.

“We believe in the approach we are going into the game with – and somebody has got to take points off them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media