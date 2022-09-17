Exoplanet out of this world at Newbury

Roger Varian’s fine form continued when Exoplanet made a winning debut at Newbury in the hands of David Egan.

The duo combined to win the St Leger less than a week ago and Egan did everything right once again aboard the 260,000 guineas son of Sea The Stars.

Sent off the well-backed 5-2 favourite for the Racing TV EBF Novice Stakes, his stamina reserves came to the fore in the closing stages as he kept on strongly and had too much for runner-up Bussento.

The market spoke in favour of Derby entrant Exoplanet, a 260,000 guineas Sea The Stars yearling who tidily wins on debut in the Racing TV @BritishEBF Novice Stakes @NewburyRacing @varianstable | @DavidEgan99 pic.twitter.com/oxS3DFOwGj — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 17, 2022

The victory was much more comfortable than the winning margin would suggest and there is likely more to come from this smart Sheikh Mohammed Obai-owned colt who holds an entry in next year’s Derby.

“He’s lovely. The plan was always to come here and get him started,” said Varian.

“He’s a nice horse that has looked the part at home, especially in the past couple of weeks when the recent rain helped us get him onto the grass.

“He’s strengthened into his frame over the last two or three weeks and I thought David gave him a lovely ride. He moved through the race nicely and finished well under pressure.

“He could be put away now, but we will see.”