Sizzling Sakheer records emphatic Mill Reef triumph

Roger Varian’s exciting Sakheer confirmed the promise of his clear-cut Haydock success with a bloodless victory in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

Defeated only by inexperience on debut, he built on that first appearance on Merseyside last month before taking the step up to Group Two level with aplomb on just his third start at the Berkshire venue.

Always well positioned tracking the early leader Shouldvebeenaring, the result was elementary once David Egan showed the son of Zoffany some daylight and pushed the button for home.

The 4-5 favourite scorched clear to return an emphatic three-and-a-half-length verdict at the line, with the victory bringing up a four-timer on the day for Egan. For Varian it was his sixth winner of a stand-out afternoon up and down the UK.

Super Sakheer! The 2yo Zoffany colt underscores his Classic credentials with a stunning success in the @DDFRacing Mill Reef Stakes Six winners on the day for @varianstable! 😱 And four from four @NewburyRacing for @DavidEgan99 🤯 pic.twitter.com/noyTbRFbim — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 17, 2022

Only six days after the trainer/jockey combination landed the St Leger for Sakheer’s owners KHK Racing Ltd, they could have another Classic contender on their hands, with Coral going 10-1 from 33-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

Varian said: “His work has always been very good, we thought he would win first time but he ran into a smart filly (Magical Sunset) at Windsor.

“He then won well at Haydock and he looks good. How good, I don’t know, but he is possibly the best of my two-year-olds.

“He has size and scope, he’s very exciting and I think he’ll stay seven furlongs or a mile.”

He added: “You can never really expect things to go as well for us as it has today, but everything is clicking.”

“He in the Middle Park, but it’s next week, very soon. We’ll have to see. He would need supplementing for the Dewhurst, but I think those two races are probably the ones on the table.”