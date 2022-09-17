Search

17 Sept 2022

Stockport held to goalless draw by out-of-form Harrogate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:03 PM

Harrogate halted a worrying run of four straight defeats with a gutsy 0-0 draw at mid-table rivals Stockport.

Stockport were denied by the woodwork early on when skipper Antoni Sarcevic nodded against the crossbar following Kyle Wootton’s clipped cross.

Sarcevic then saw a point-blank effort brilliantly palmed away by goalkeeper Pete Jameson.

At the other end, Harrogate threatened when Luke Armstrong’s point-blank header was beaten out by Stockport stopper Vit Jaros.

County’s Ollie Crankshaw then hit the bar with a smart chip from 25 yards as the hosts continued to dominate.

After the restart, Stockport sub Ryan Croasdale curled a 20-yard shot a foot wide of the post.

An unmarked Will Collar also headed disappointingly off target as he met Sarcevic’s floated free-kick.

Harrogate striker Armstrong saw a shot on the turn blocked with 10 minutes left, but his side had been second best.

Despite that, they still almost grabbed a late winner when Alex Pattison’s shot from a narrow angle was superbly palmed away by Jaros.

Local News

