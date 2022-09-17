Search

17 Sept 2022

Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth

Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 7:07 PM

Eddie Howe made no excuses for his side’s below-par performance after Newcastle were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

Howe’s first game in management against his former club threatened to turn into a nightmare when Philip Billing fired the Cherries in front in the 62nd minute.

The Magpies had failed to convert their territorial possession into chances but seized a lifeline three minutes later when VAR ruled a handball against Jefferson Lerma allowing Alexander Isak to slot home the equaliser from the penalty spot.

Howe said: “It was disappointing today – I thought it was a performance below the levels that we have set ourselves and probably for the first time this season we dipped.

“It’s difficult to know why in this moment – they defended very deep and it was our responsibility to break through them and I just felt we were off a little bit in every aspect of our game.

“It was probably epitomised by the last 20 minutes where we score and it looked like we were set up to win, but our decision-making left us. It was a difficult watch – we could have won the game and it slipped away from us.”

Their draw left the Magpies still searching for their first Premier League win since the opening day of the season, but with a solitary defeat also on their record, Howe will not panic heading into the international break.

“I think there is a sense of frustration in terms of the points, because the majority of our performances have been strong and we’ve deserved more, but the reality is we haven’t won those games,” added Howe.

“There were lots of things we didn’t do well today but the most pleasing thing is we went a goal down and we didn’t lose the game. There is a lot for us to take from today into future challenges, because it is still slightly new for the group.”

Bournemouth caretaker-boss O’Neil admitted some frustration that his side failed to come away with all three points and criticised referee Craig Pawson’s decision to award the penalty against Lerma.

“I understand that it’s difficult and I understand the referee going over (to the monitor), but I’m surprised at the conclusion he came to,” said O’Neil.

“Jefferson got in the way of the ball and his arm swings when he’s moving, he’s not looking at it. If I was looking at the VAR images there’s no way I’d have given a penalty in that moment. I thought it was harsh.”

O’Neil stressed he still had “no thoughts” about the possibility of taking over on a permanent basis, despite his star continuing to rise after another resilient display that stretched his unbeaten run since replacing the sacked Scott Parker.

“We went to Nottingham Forest two weeks ago and we suffered a huge blow with a VAR penalty just before half-time that sent us 2-0 down, and anyone watching thinks the lads are dead and buried,” said O’Neil.

“When it goes 1-1 today you hear the place rocking and I was thinking, it’s coming, let’s see what you’ve got, and they stood up. We spoke about managing the crowd and the atmosphere and they were excellent at it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media