Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly

Nigel Clough lauded his Mansfield side’s 2-0 win at Gillingham as their best away performance in recent memory as they surged into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

The Stags put in a dominant display, taking the lead through Lucas Akins and although he then missed a spot-kick, Clough’s men went into the break with a two-goal advantage thanks to George Lapslie’s effort from close range before seeing out the second half to secure the points.

The Mansfield boss was delighted with his team’s effort and believes the performance ranks among the best his side have produced on their travels, despite his slight annoyance at the failure to convert the first-half penalty.

“It was a very comprehensive win, and we were excellent from the first minute to the last,” he said.

“We had the luxury of missing a penalty as well, but we deserved a third goal in that first half.

“Second half we managed the game brilliantly and I don’t think Christy Pym has had a save to make really – and we looked a threat still as well.

“All in all, it was as good an away performance as we’ve had for some time.”

The Stags bounced back from a midweek stalemate against Carlisle and handed a rare start to wing-back Kellan Gordon, who produced the cross for Akins’ opener after 17 minutes.

Clough was keen to highlight his outstanding contribution as well as the deft finish of Akins, adding: “We had been thinking about Kel having a game for the last week or two.

“He put a good cross in and I thought the technical side of Lucas’ finish was magnificent as he was almost going back on himself to control it and put it in the opposite corner. It was as good a finish as you will see today.”

As for the Gillingham, manager Neil Harris cut a despondent figure after witnessing his side extend their winless run to seven games.

Boos rang out at the full-time whistle and Harris was forced to endure a barrage of abuse from disgruntled Gills fans who, even at this early stage, fear relegation.

“I think it’s fair to say the club has been in a difficult position for the past 18 months and I’ve been trying to turn that around,” Harris admitted.

“It’s been more difficult than I imagined, there’s so much work to do, from day one I knew it was going to be tough.

“And 24 hours a day, seven days a week I’m continuing to try and slow down the juggernaut of disappointment that we’ve had over a period of time now.

“We have to keep working to try and turn it around and move in the right direction and ultimately the best way to do that is to win football matches.”