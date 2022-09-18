Search

18 Sept 2022

Newmarket pays gallops tribute to the Queen

18 Sept 2022 1:07 PM

Newmarket paid a special tribute to the Queen on Sunday morning as two of Her Majesty’s horses cantered up the gallops with their riders dressed in the royal silks.

The Queen was a prolific owner and breeder, with many of her horses trained by the likes of Sir Michael Stoute, Michael Bell, John and Thady Gosden and William Haggas in Flat racing’s headquarters.

Organisers of Newmarket’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend arranged for Saga and Educator, handled by the Gosdens and Haggas respectively, to canter on Warren Hill in front of crowds of racing fans.

Saga was partnered by Robert Havlin in his spin, with the grey having come within a head of Royal Ascot victory for the Queen back in June when just touched off in the Britannia Stakes. He is entered in next week’s Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

Educator, who was bred by the Queen from one of her established families, was ridden by Michael Hills in his spin. He was a winner at Newmarket in April but has not run since.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes, chairman of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend, said: “The Queen was a huge supporter of British racing and we felt it was important to show Newmarket’s appreciation for the enormous contribution she made to our industry.

“It was wonderful for everyone to see two of her horses with riders dressed in her famous silks at a place she loved visiting whenever she could.”

