Hugo Lloris an injury concern for Tottenham ahead of north London derby

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of next month’s north London derby at Arsenal.

Lloris impressed during Saturday’s 6-2 win over Leicester, making a crucial save to deny Patson Daka in the second half that prevented the visitors from drawing level at 3-3.

The 35-year-old linked up with the French national team on Monday ahead of this week’s Nations League fixtures with Austria and Denmark but has since left their camp in Clairefontaine.

Yet another big performance from Hugo Lloris 👏 pic.twitter.com/FH10CdArCo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2022

He has been diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh, which will concern Spurs boss Antonio Conte with a trip to Arsenal on the horizon for October 1.

“Arriving on Monday morning at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine, Hugo Lloris consulted Dr Franck Le Gall,” a statement from the French Football Federation read.

“A small injury to the right thigh has been diagnosed for the Tottenham goalkeeper.

“He is therefore unavailable for the two matches against Austria on Thursday at the Stade de France and in Denmark on Sunday.”

Lloris is the second Tottenham player to pull out of international duty after Ben Davies was forced to withdraw from the Wales squad following an injury to his knee. He also faces a race against time to be fit to face Arsenal.