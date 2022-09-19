Sporting world pays tribute to the Queen on day of state funeral

The world of sport took to social media to pay tribute to the Queen on the day of the state funeral.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples.
Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig with his protest banner outside the Dungloe Public Services Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.