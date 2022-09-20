Search

20 Sept 2022

Oscula ready to go roll again with busy autumn coming up

Oscula ready to go roll again with busy autumn coming up

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 1:38 PM

George Boughey’s Oscula has recharged the batteries following an action-packed summer and is primed to kick-start a busy autumn campaign at Newmarket later this week.

It has been a fine year for Boughey who won his first Classic when Cachet landed the 1000 Guineas in May and also recorded a double at Royal Ascot thanks to Inver Park and Missed The Cut.

However, it is Oscula who has been one of the most prolific of the Saffron House Stables string, with the Nick Bradley Racing-owned filly scoring three times in nine outings since returning to the racetrack at Epsom in June.

There have been Group Three victories both at Goodwood and across the Channel at Deauville and she has finished outside of the top three only once in that time – and even on that occasion the consistent filly was only beaten just over a length in fourth.

Now she has the option of running in either the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes or Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes at HQ on Friday, which could lead to Group One assignments in the Sun Chariot Stakes or at ParisLongchamp a week later.

Boughey said: “She’s good, she runs possibly in the Joel and she could be quite busy this autumn.

“She’s got three races she could run in at Newmarket which are virtually back-to-back. She’s in the Sun Chariot, she’s also in the Foret and the Daniel Wildenstein, so there’s lots of options and it’s a good time of the year.”

Oscula was one of the stars of the show when Boughey opened his yard during the Henry Cecil Newmarket Open weekend on Sunday, with the handler holding a guess the weight competition for the durable three-year-old.

And Boughey was happy with how the daughter of Galileo Gold tipped the scales adding: “She’s weighed in good. She’s got a bit of condition on her, but she’s got a busy time ahead so that’s the way we like her.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media