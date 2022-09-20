Search

20 Sept 2022

Kerrin McEvoy booked for Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 4:53 PM

Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend will have the assistance of Kerrin McEvoy when he bids for glory at Flemington on November 1.

McEvoy has won the ‘race that stops the nation’ three times in his illustrious career, first striking on Brew for Michael Moroney in 2000, before adding to his tally aboard Almandin (Robert Hickmott, 2016) and Charlie Appleby’s Cross Counter in 2018.

And considering his CV, it is no surprise McEvoy has been snapped up by Deauville Legend’s trainer James Ferguson.

On riding arrangements, Ferguson – who has close links with McEvoy from their days with Godolphin – said: “McEvoy has been confirmed. He’s won the race three times and knows his way around Flemington. He’s a very good friend of mine and we have worked together a lot in the past.”

Ferguson also provided an update on the gelding’s well-being ahead of his trip Down Under.

The son of Sea The Stars has been a model of consistency this term, scoring on three occasions and finishing second in his other two outings at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

Following a first Group Two success in the Great Voltigeur last month, the general 8-1 chance for the prestigious handicap is set to have his final racecourse gallop on home soil before entering quarantine.

“He’s in good nick and it is very exciting to have a horse that is favourite for the Melbourne Cup going over there,” said Ferguson.

“We were right to give him a little bit of time off between now and then because he has had a long season and I think he will be going down there as fit as we can get him.

“He will probably be doing a racecourse gallop on Friday and we will then send him into quarantine on Monday.”

Local News

