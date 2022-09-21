Search

21 Sept 2022

Busselton claims dramatic Kerry National

Busselton claims dramatic Kerry National

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 6:01 PM

Busselton made virtually every yard of the running to provide trainer Joseph O’Brien with back-to-back victories in the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel.

A field of 16 runners went to post for the €200,000 feature and there were plenty of thrills and spills during the course of the three-mile contest.

El Barra, the 5-1 favourite for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, crashed out with over a circuit still to race, while his well fancied stablemate Rock Road was later pulled up injured.

Under an buccaneering ride from J J Slevin, 13-2 chance Busselton kept out of trouble on the front end and had most of his rivals in trouble rounding the home turn.

The only horse able to go with the leader was Shark Hanlon’s Hewick, who was carrying the welter burden off 11st 12lb following previous big-race wins in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and Galway Plate.

Just when it looked like Jordan Gainford was delivering the €850 purchase with a winning run approaching the final fence, Hewick knuckled on landing and parted company with his rider.

His exit left Busselton in the clear and he passed the post with just under three lengths in hand over Mullins’ Recite A Prayer, with the winner’s stable companion Darasso best of the rest in third.

O’Brien, who won last year’s Kerry National with Assemble, was represented by his assistant Brendan Powell. He said: “I don’t know whether he’d have won if the other horse had stood up but he would have kept battling. He’s as hard as nails for a five-year-old. He jumps, stays and seems to go on any ground.

“It was a great performance. I know he had a nice weight (10st 5lb) on his back but he had been on the go for over a year, over hurdles and fences.

“He’s a very honest horse and it’s great. It’s a shame the owner wasn’t here.

“Darasso ran a blinder too. I thought he was going to be involved turning in but maybe the quicker ground caught him out as the others quickened away turning in and he just kept staying on.”

Slevin said: “He had only 10st 5lb on his back and he hadn’t won a big one before, but he was always threatening to do it, so he hadn’t been penalised for any big success. There was always going to be a day in him and thankfully it was today.

“He got in a great rhythm and let himself down on the ground, which was quite fast. I have to thank everybody for giving me the opportunity, Joseph and Michael Burke (owner).”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media