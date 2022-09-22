Huge rise in fan disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season

The shocking extent of criminal and anti-social behaviour at matches in England and Wales last season has been set out in data released by the Home Office on Thursday.
Reported incidents of disorder at matches in England and Wales were up by 60 per cent compared to the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Incidents were reported at 1,609 of the 3,019 matches played in England and Wales over the course of last season – equating to 53 per cent.
In 2018-19, there were reported incidents at 1,007 matches, equivalent to one third of the games played.
There were 441 pitch invasions reported last season – up by a staggering 127 per cent on the 2018-19 campaign – and 384 hate crime incidents, an increase of 99 per cent.
Football-related arrests were up by 59 per cent to 2,198 – the highest number of arrests since 2,273 were made in the 2013-14 season.
