Yorkshire football club makes ‘ambitious’ bid to play in Scottish Cup

A football club from South Yorkshire has launched an “ambitious” bid to play in the Scottish Cup.
Bosses at Doncaster City FC say a treaty dating back to 1136, which handed the area to the then Scottish king, could permit them to play north of the border.
The newly formed club, which is in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League Division Two, came up with the idea as it is not currently permitted to take part in the English FA Cup.
Mr Rutherford said: “We want to play as high as possible, I think it comes down to ambition. The group that we are, we’re very ambitious, so let’s have a go.”
The Scottish Football Association have been contacted for comment.
