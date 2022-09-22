Kyle Lafferty subject of Kilmarnock probe over alleged use of sectarian language

Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after a video appeared to show striker Kyle Lafferty using sectarian language.
The video, which has appeared on social media, shows Lafferty reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.
The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker is on international duty with Northern Ireland for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece.
A statement from his club read: “Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.
“The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.