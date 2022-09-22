Search

22 Sept 2022

Nostrum shows touch of class in Tattersalls Stakes

22 Sept 2022 4:31 PM

Nostrum maintained his unbeaten record with a thoroughly impressive display in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Kingman youngster bolted up on his racecourse debut at Sandown in July – and having since missed an intended outing in the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster after racing was cancelled following the death of the Queen, he was rerouted to the Rowley Mile.

Although only four runners went to post for the seven-furlong Group Three there was no lack of quality on show, with 7-4 chance Nostrum opposed by Charlie Appleby’s dual winner and 5-4 favourite Victory Dance, as well as Karl Burke’s Royal Ascot hero Holloway Boy.

Ryan Moore was positive on Nostrum from flag-fall and while Chesham Stakes winner and Vintage runner-up Holloway Boy loomed up looking a big danger, the Juddmonte-owned Nostrum found another gear racing out of the dip to ensure he had a length and a quarter in hand at the line.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 4-1 from 20-1 for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes over the course and distance on October 9, while he is 8-1 from 14-1 for the 2000 Guineas.

