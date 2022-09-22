Will Evans could help Newport get back to winning ways against Carlisle

Newport manager James Rowberry might be tempted to start Will Evans for the visit of Carlisle.
The Exiles have lost their last three Sky Bet League Two games and it has been 316 minutes since they last found the back of the net.
Evans bagged in the Papa John’s Trophy against Fleetwood in midweek so may be handed an opportunity although Chanka Zimba may be kept waiting for his first league start.
Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) and Aaron Wildig (groin) are once again likely to miss out.
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will make a late decision on both Omari Patrick and Kristian Dennis.
Ryan Edmondson is at least a week away from contention with an ankle injury and fellow forwards Patrick and Dennis have both struggled with hamstring issues this week.
Defender Ben Barclay remains on the sidelines with an ankle complaint while midfielder Jamie Devitt is out for several more weeks with a thigh problem.
Forward Tobi Sho-Silva and defender Joel Senior are longer-term absentees.
