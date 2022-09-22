Search

22 Sept 2022

Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams doubtful as Northampton host Stockport

Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams doubtful as Northampton host Stockport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 10:41 PM

Northampton could be without Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Stockport.

Both are waiting on scan results: Magloire after being forced off against Rochdale last weekend with a hamstring problem and McWilliams having picked up a groin issue the previous Tuesday.

Aaron McGowan, Danny Hylton and Akin Odimayi have all been closing in on returns but this weekend may again come too soon.

Josh Eppiah and Ben Fox could both be involved after cameos in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Stockport will check on the fitness of Callum Camps.

The midfielder was forced off early in last weekend’s goalless draw with Harrogate after picking up a knee injury.

Right-back Macauley Southam-Hales has missed the last two league matches through injury, while Ryan Johnson will hope to keep his place after coming in for Joe Lewis last time out.

Stockport welcome back captain Paddy Madden following the completion of his three-match ban for his sending-off against Swindon last month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media