Search

23 Sept 2022

Oviedo sights set on Goffs Million payday

Oviedo sights set on Goffs Million payday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 12:45 PM

Oviedo will fly the flag for Edward Bethell’s Yorkshire stable in the Goffs Million at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Lope De Vega colt, who gains eligibility for the race as he was purchased via the 2021 Goffs Orby Sale, won on debut with a smart performance in a July Doncaster novice.

After that the bay headed to York for the Group Three Acomb Stakes, finishing third behind Andrew Balding’s Chaldean and Michael O’Callaghan’s Indestructible.

The former went on to win the Group Two Champagne Stakes ahead of the latter, with some of the lower-placed Knavesmire finishers also giving the Acomb form a boost as Local Dynasty and Chillhi have both won since.

“The form is absolutely rock solid from the Acomb Stakes. It’s a very competitive race but he goes there in really good form, so we have our fingers crossed for a good run,” Bethell said.

“The horse that came fifth (at York, Local Dynasty) has won by fourth lengths since, hard on the bridle, the horse in eighth (Chillhi) went and won off 85 in a nursery. The form is as strong as you’ll find.

“He’s been working really well, I’ve been very happy with him, we just have to hope he covers himself in glory at the weekend.

“It’s one of those things, it’s a wide-open race but there are some very good horses in there and I’m under no illusion as to how how difficult it will be to win – so it should be for a race worth €1million.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media