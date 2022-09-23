Search

23 Sept 2022

Jobe Bellingham signs first professional contract at Birmingham

Jobe Bellingham signs first professional contract at Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 2:15 PM

Birmingham teenager Jobe Bellingham has signed his first professional contract with the club on his 17th birthday.

Bellingham, brother of England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude, accepted Birmingham’s undisclosed contract offer in July when he agreed to sign this month after he turned 17.

Birmingham said on their official website: “With this milestone reached, he has officially penned terms on his first pro deal with the football club.

“Earlier in the summer, he signed a scholarship with Birmingham City and this season has made four first-team appearances, bringing his personal tally to seven in royal blue.”

Jobe Bellingham made his Blues debut aged 16 as a substitute in their FA Cup defeat to Plymouth in January and he has made three appearances off the bench in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

He is currently on international duty with England Under-18s, who are scheduled to play the Netherlands, the Faroe Islands and Belgium in the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Jude Bellingham made 44 appearances for Birmingham – he also made his Blues debut aged 16 – before joining Dortmund in 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media