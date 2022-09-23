Search

23 Sept 2022

Flying Honours fancied to graduate in Royal Lodge

Flying Honours fancied to graduate in Royal Lodge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 4:20 PM

Flying Honours bids to complete a hat-trick for Charlie Appleby and William Buick in the curtain-raising Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Moulton Paddocks team looked sure to land last year’s renewal of the Group Two contest after Coroebus quickened clear, only for the subsequent 2000 Guineas hero to be reeled in by Royal Patronage in the dying strides.

A son of Sea The Stars, Flying Honours is all the rage to add his name to the roll of honour following successive summer wins at Sandown and Salisbury – most recently putting subsequent Newbury scorer Stormbuster to the sword in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes.

“He’s in great order. He obviously had a great form boost there (with Stormbuster) and we’re coming into Saturday very confident in what we’ve seen,” said Appleby.

“He’s been the mile now, so we know he gets the trip, and he’s going to get better as he goes further.

“He looks great and there are no negatives.”

The biggest threat to Flying Honours appears to be Aidan O’Brien’s Irish raider Greenland.

The Saxon Warrior colt confirmed previous promise with a comfortable success at Roscommon on his latest appearance, earning him this rise in class.

O’Brien said: “Greenland is improving with racing. He won well last time out.

“He ran over a mile in Killarney earlier in the year and then won over seven furlongs last time out. We don’t think he’ll have a problem going back up to a mile and we think he’s ready for a race like this.”

Andrew Balding’s Goodwood maiden victor The Foxes and Dubai Mile, a dual winner for Charlie and Mark Johnston, complete the line-up.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media