Search

23 Sept 2022

Emma Raducanu: It’s pretty cool to make my first WTA Tour semi-final

Emma Raducanu: It’s pretty cool to make my first WTA Tour semi-final

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 6:05 PM

Emma Raducanu described her first WTA Tour semi-final as “pretty cool” as her positive week at the Korea Open continued.

The 19-year-old had not won a match on the main tour when she lifted her first grand slam title at the US Open and now, just over a year later, she is through to the last four for the first time.

Raducanu is yet to drop a set in Seoul and played her best match so far to defeat third seed Magda Linette 6-2 6-2, making it three successive match wins for the first time since her New York triumph.

“I think Magda was feeling it a bit physically,” Raducanu told reporters. “She’s had a lot of matches and good wins because she’s a really tough player, and sometimes it catches up with the body.

“I think it’s pretty cool to make my first semi-final and build my way on tour the right way, to go through the stages.”

Raducanu, who fell at the first hurdle in defence of her US Open title last month, has slipped to 77th in the world rankings from a career-high of 10th but could return to the top 50 if she can win the title.

She made a flying start, twice breaking Linette and comfortably holding her own serve on her way to a 5-1 lead before sealing the first set after 35 minutes.

Linette, who lost to Czech Republic teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in the Chennai Open final last week, immediately hit back in the second, winning her opening service game to love.

The 30-year-old Pole then led 0-40 on Raducanu’s serve, but the British number one dug deep to save three break points before breaking the Linette serve twice in succession.

Linette’s physical struggles were becoming more and more evident and, although she held to force Raducanu to serve it out, that proved no problem for the Kent teenager.

Raducanu will meet Latvian top seed Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday for a place in the final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media