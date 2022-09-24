Sun Chariot under consideration for Mrs Fitzherbert

Hughie Morrison will leave it late before deciding whether to allow Mrs Fitzherbert to take her chance in next weekend’s Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

A daughter of Kingman, the four-year-old began her campaign with a Listed success at Goodwood before finishing sixth in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom just a few days later.

She made a solid return from a short break when third to Popatova in the Atalanta at Sandown – and stepped up a gear on her latest outing at Chantilly when beating some seasoned rivals in the Group Three Prix Bertrand de Tarragon.

👏 A first win on turf for Mrs Fitzherbert in the £52,000 Listed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes for Hughie Morrison & @GeorgeRooke6 @Goodwood_Races pic.twitter.com/Q6mPuwblPV — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 30, 2022

Following her nine-furlong success in France, Morrison is now tempted to step her up in class on Saturday for the Group One Sun Chariot, back over a mile.

He said: “That was a very satisfactory performance at Chantilly. It was the only race in the calendar – other than one at Gowran Park – which was suitable and wasn’t a Group One.

“We were lucky the ground wasn’t too slow and she won well.

“If she is in flying form next week, we will crash on into the Sun Chariot, as we have nothing to lose really.

“If we were third in that we’d be thrilled. If (Prix Jacques le Marois winner) Inspiral goes for the Queen Elizabeth II, that makes it slightly easier.

“I think (Prix du Moulin heroine) Dreamloper will go there and that will make things hard, because her form is excellent.

“You always hope with fillies that they don’t go over the top at this time of year. But if ours is fine, why not have a crack at it – we just have to make sure she is fit and well.”