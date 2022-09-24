Northampton fight back to beat Stockport

Northampton came from a goal down to beat Stockport 2-1 and make it four Sky Bet League Two wins in a row.

Fraser Horsfall netted against his old club to give the visitors a half-time lead but Sam Hoskins scored his 11th of the season before Harvey Lintott’s first professional goal grabbed all three points for the home side.

Stockport started brightly and they were rewarded on 12 minutes when Ryan Johnson’s cutback presented a simple finish for Horsfall after Kyle Wootton’s initial header came back off the crossbar.

The home side were strangely subdued and struggled to create anything in attack, mustering just two shots in the first 45 minutes, both of which were easily blocked.

But they were a different team in the second half and came out flying with Hoskins smashing home an equaliser from the edge of the box just three minutes after the restart.

Northampton completed the turnaround just after the hour mark as Lintott was left in too much space to head in Mitch Pinnock’s corner.

Danny Hylton hit the base of the post with a header before Stockport’s misery was compounded when Akil Wright was sent off for a second yellow card in added time.