Aidan Keeley steers Majestic to Cambridgeshire glory

It was a huge day for apprentice Aidan Keeley who swooped from off the pace aboard Mick Channon’s Majestic to land the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.

Keeley, who is attached to trainer Gary Moore, was having his first ride on the Rowley Mile and continued his family’s rich history in the race, with his grandfather Brian Rouse having won the prestigious handicap twice aboard Baronet in 1978 and 1980.

The 28-runner field split into two groups, with Tom Marquand and Protagonist leading the select group on the far side, while 2020 winner Majestic Dawn blazed a trail at the head of the larger stands’ side collective.

'I'm speechless at the minute, maybe ask me tomorrow.' Fantastic from @Aidankeeley25 in his first ever ride at Newmarket and what a ride it was… Majestic even! 👏👏@Mick_Channon #ITVRacing | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/yyUpbfL8WE — ITV Racing (@itvracing) September 24, 2022

Although those on the stands’ side looked to hold the advantage as the race began to unfold, William Knight’s Dual Identity appeared to have timed his challenge to precision on the far rail and Andrea Atzeni sensed victory as the field entered the final 220 yards.

However, the race changed complexion again inside final half-furlong as Keeley came with a race-winning run aboard the 25-1 shot Majestic, with race-regular Bell Rock following the winner through to edge out Dual Identity in a photo for second.

Keeley said: “He travelled really strong. He’s one of those horses who you almost want to find trouble on. I moved over to the centre from where I was drawn (26) and it opened up nicely for me.

“Off the bridle he found plenty and galloped straight through the line and he’s done it nicely off a low enough mark.

“I’m ecstatic to win a race like this, it’s by far the best of my career, I don’t really know how to put it into words. I’ve had a lot of help off jockey coaches and all my family and thanks go to Mr Channon for giving me the ride. There’s a lot of people behind it, I’m just the one riding the horse.

“This was my first ride at Newmarket so that was a thrill in itself, never mind it being a winner and in the Cambridgeshire – I just can’t put it into words.

“It’s a handicap that does throw up big-priced winners. Even if you are on one that is a big price you are always thinking you’ve got half a chance.”

Channon was not present due to Covid issues. He said: “We only ran him last week because we didn’t think he’d get in, but when he was in such good form – he should have won last week – we decided to run him again.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t be there because I’m isolating.

“The young lad gave him a great ride, he’s very promising. My girl (Rose Dawes) would have ridden him but she had a fall and broke her hand.

“I’m delighted. I’ve never won the Cambridgeshire before but I’ve been placed, these big races are what it’s all about, we won the Lincoln this year too with Johan so we’ve had a good one.”