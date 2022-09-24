Search

Devante Rodney fires Rochdale to first league win of season at Colchester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:01 PM

Devante Rodney’s first-half penalty secured Rochdale their first Sky Bet League Two victory of the season as they won 1-0 at managerless Colchester.

Dale were much the better side in the first half and they started brightly, with Kieran O’Hara saving from Tyrese Sinclair and also twice denying James Ball.

But the visitors eventually went ahead in the 23rd minute through Rodney, who converted from the spot after O’Hara had dropped Liam Kelly’s free-kick into the box and then brought down Sinclair.

Rochdale wasted a golden opportunity to double their lead just after the half-hour mark when the unmarked Scott Quigley sent a free header over from close range following another Kelly free-kick.

Colchester improved after the break although O’Hara did have to deflect Quigley’s effort onto the near post with 13 minutes left.

The U’s had a golden opportunity to salvage a point in stoppage time when Kelly was ruled to have fouled Luke Hannant in the area.

But Freddie Sears’ penalty was well saved by Richard O’Donnell, as Dale claimed a welcome victory.

