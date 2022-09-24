Search

24 Sept 2022

Vadaine Oliver earns Bradford last-gasp draw with Wimbledon

Vadaine Oliver earns Bradford last-gasp draw with Wimbledon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:15 PM

Vadaine Oliver rescued a point for Bradford with a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons ended a four-game losing run but were denied a come-from-behind victory at the death at Valley Parade.

Scott Banks fired the home side in front after four minutes with a stunning free-kick.

Wimbledon lost captain Alex Pearce to injury and nearly went further behind as Nikola Tzanev tipped away Dion Pereira’s header.

Wimbledon almost equalised after 38 minutes when Ayoub Assal set up Ethan Chislett for a curling effort that clipped the bar.

Wimbledon were again denied by the woodwork when Josh Davison’s shot on the turn hit the far post at the start of the second half.

But they got their goal after 58 minutes as Assal’s shot was parried by Harry Lewis and Harry Pell converted the rebound from close range.

Richie Smallwood’s free-kick hit the bar for Bradford, but Chislett made no mistake with his set-piece after 77 minutes as Wimbledon went in front.

But Bradford substitute Oliver headed home Matty Foulds’ cross in the fifth minute of added time to snatch a draw.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media