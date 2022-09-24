Marcus Dackers on the spot as 10-man Southend beat Wealdstone

Marcus Dackers’ penalty earned 10-man Southend a 1-0 victory at Wealdstone in the National League.
Teenager Dackers had the best chance of the first half with a header from a corner that struck the bar.
Collin Andeng-Ndi denied Dom Hutchinson as Wealdstone pressed early in the second half but it was Southend who scored the only goal in the 62nd minute, Dackers converting after Olufela Olomola’s handball.
Gus Scott-Morriss was sent off nine minutes later after being shown his second yellow card but Southend held on for their first away victory of the season.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.