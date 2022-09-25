Search

25 Sept 2022

Appleby rules out Arc bid for Hurricane Lane

25 Sept 2022 12:52 PM

Hurricane Lane, third in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, has been ruled out of Sunday’s renewal at ParisLongchamp, Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has confirmed.

Third to stablemate Adayar in the Derby last season, the son of Frankel went on to land the Irish equivalent before taking a second Group One with a clear-cut success in the Grand Prix de Paris, powering to a six-length victory.

He then justified odds-on favouritism in landing a second Classic, taking the St Leger with ease before finishing three-quarters of a length behind Torquator Tasso in the Arc.

Hurricane Lane, a general 25-1 chance for this year’s contest, will not be among those lining up on Sunday, however.

Things have not gone according to plan this term with quick ground against him throughout the summer, reducing him to two outings, finishing third to Broome in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot and beaten over 11 lengths by Alpinista in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Appleby said: “I can confirm that Hurricane Lane will not be left in tomorrow’s forfeit stage.”

The team could still be represented by Adayar, who is a best-priced 9-1 after a victorious seasonal bow at Doncaster earlier in the month.

