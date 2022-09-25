Search

25 Sept 2022

England looking to extend series lead after restricting Pakistan to 166

England looking to extend series lead after restricting Pakistan to 166

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 6:22 PM

England restricted Pakistan to 166 for four as they looked to claim a 3-1 lead in their Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

While wickets were in short supply at Karachi’s National Stadium, just one in the first 18 overs, the tourists bowled with impressive discipline to keep the rate in check throughout the innings.

The world’s number one batter, Mohammad Rizwan, almost carried his bat for 88 but was one of three dismissals in the last 10 deliveries.

Reece Topley took two of those but was also launched for two last-gasp sixes by Asif Ali as he belatedly showed his team-mates the way in an all-too-brief cameo.

Pakistan turned in a solid powerplay, making 52 without loss as Liam Dawson, Topley and debutant Olly Stone took two overs apiece.

England’s decision to hold back David Willey, their most obvious new-ball bowler, was a curious one and perhaps lessened their chances of extracting any early swing.

Rizwan dominated the strike but did not waste it, striking seven boundaries in the first six overs, but Babar Azam was frustrated by a lack of deliveries.

Adil Rashid hustled through a tight four-over spell as Pakistan started to let their momentum drift, but Rizwan’s accumulation continued without any real fireworks.

He finally picked up the first six of the day when he threw everything at Rashid in the 11th, but even that was a risky affair.

Will Jacks watched it all the way at long-on, making a game attempt at a difficult catch only to carry it over the ropes.

Babar eventually dragged Dawson to deep midwicket for 36, trying to force his way into the game having faced only 28 of the 71 legal deliveries.

England were doing a good job of drying up the runs and Rashid’s efforts would have claimed the scalp of Shan Masood for three, had Alex Hales not shelled a regulation catch as he dashed in from the ropes.

Willey snared Masood lbw before Topley cashed in at the close with mis-hits from Khushdil Shah and Rizwan.

Asif was left with just three balls to face and smashed two of them into the stands.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media