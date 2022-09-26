Art Power booked for Champions Sprint test

Tim Easterby’s Art Power is pencilled in for the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes after a repeat success in the Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The grey was a runaway winner of the latter Group Three contest last season, streaking home five lengths to the good under David Allan.

The same rider has received the leg-up all season, guiding the horse to fourth in the City Of York Stakes before coming home eighth on unsuitable ground in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Back in Ireland for a repeat Renaissance bid, conditions were this time in the five-year-old’s favour and he ran another gallant race to triumph by three lengths as the evens favourite.

The Champions Sprint now beckons for Art Power, who is owned by King Power Racing, a contest in which the entire son of Dark Angel finished fourth in both 2020 and 2021.

“It was a cracking race, he loves that good ground and he’s such a talented horse,” Easterby said.

“The ground at Haydock was concrete and he just couldn’t go on it, but he was absolutely bang on and we’ll go to Ascot now, all being well.

“Good ground will suit him, he’s all right on good to firm, he just doesn’t like it hard.

“He has run some solid races at Ascot and I’d like him to be in the first three if we can, he’s great.

“He’s a gorgeous horse with a great temperament and he’s good enough to win a Group One.”