27 Sept 2022

Gosden planning dual assault on Sun Chariot prize

Gosden planning dual assault on Sun Chariot prize

27 Sept 2022

John and Thady Gosden will be doubly represented in the Group One Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday as both Grand Dame and Laurel are intended runners.

Grand Dame is already a Listed winner, taking the Coral Distaff at Sandown in July before coming home the runner up in the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at the same track the following month.

The Sun Chariot has been pencilled in her diary since then, with the latter Sandown form given a boost when Mrs Fitzherbert, third for Hughie Morrison, went on to win a French Group Three.

The filly will be joined by stablemate Laurel, an unbeaten daughter of Kingman who has taken two novices by convincing margins in her short career so far.

Owned and bred by Juddmonte, the bay was a supplementary entry for the race and attempts to emulate her dam, Irish Pretty Polly-winner Promising Lead, in landing a Group One contest.

“With Grand Dame we’ve been planning this race for a long time,” John Gosden told Sky Sports Racing.

“The ground at the moment is good, we’re forecast rain on Friday night, so we’ll see what we get.

“Laurel is what you might call a very bold supplement and it’s a huge leap, but she’s a filly who has only raced late in her career and, all being well, we’ve got next year as well.

“We thought we’d dip our toe into deeper water and hope it’s not too hot!”

