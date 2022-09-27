Search

28 Sept 2022

Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action

Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

Wales are confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action after missing the final qualifying double-header earlier this month.

Fishlock, Wales’ most-capped footballer with 134 appearances, has been named in a 26-strong squad for the first of three potential play-off ties against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on October 6.

The 35-year-old midfielder has played just over half an hour for her American club OL Reign since missing Wales’ concluding group games against Greece and Slovenia through injury.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said: “From the moment she left us we contacted the club to make sure Jess was put in the centre of everything.

“These two weeks we want to look after her, as we did the last camp, to make sure she was in the middle of all our decisions.

“She’s had a fantastic time at her club since as they’ve secured a play-off spot.

“Jess has got a game this weekend, and then she’ll be jumping on that flight, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing her.”

Fishlock’s creativity was missed as Wales drew 0-0 with Slovenia in Cardiff to secure a World Cup play-off place.

But Grainger insisted it was the right decision to omit Fishlock from such a huge occasion, saying: “The important thing for us as a team is making the right decisions, and we won’t put our players at risk.

“The most important thing was what was right for Jess, for Wales, and for the club itself.

“Being at the stage she is in her career, we have to take care of her because her playing as long as she can is our number one priority.”

Veteran Aston Villa forward Natasha Harding is unavailable for personal reasons and replaced in the squad by Bristol City’s Chloe Bull.

The 103-times capped Harding has a senior leadership role within the group, but Grainger is confident the void created by her absence can be filled.

She said: “We have many players who have leadership qualities, on and off the pitch.

“Tash is one of them, but through this campaign we’ve had different players at different times.

“It gives us great confidence in our preparations, knowing the strength in the team. We’re in a really good position.”

Wales are favourites to progress to a second play-off round away to Switzerland on October 11.

The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure places at the 2023 World Cup, with the other victorious side going into inter-continental play-offs.

Wales are likely to be in the inter-continental play-offs in February should they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland.

Over 9,000 tickets have already been sold for the Bosnia and Herzegovina tie at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It has put Wales on track to beat their record attendance for a women’s home game, eclipsing the 12,741 crowd that saw the Slovenia draw on September 6.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media