Johnson Houghton thrilled with Rage Of Bamby

Eve Johnson Houghton has more black type options for Rage Of Bamby after her fine third-placed run in the Rockfel Stakes last weekend.

The Saxon Warrior filly won twice before stepping into Group company in the aforementioned race, taking on a quality field of 13 rivals in the Group Two.

Third at 7-1 behind John and Thady Gosden’s Commissioning and Karl Burke’s Electric Eyes, she is likely to run once more this season at either Newbury or at Newmarket again.

“I was absolutely thrilled with her, that race sometimes cuts up but I don’t think it did this year. It was a very hot race,” the trainer said.

“I think she’s a very nice filly. If she’s OK, and she seems fine, then we’ll probably give her one more run before the end of the year – either the Oh So Sharp or the Radley at Newbury.”

Gorgeous Rage Of Bamby looking fantastic after her 3rd in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday. It was a bold move from @johnsonhoughton to supplement her and she was spot on! She is a seriously exciting filly to have to race – the future is bright! pic.twitter.com/lTM2f1QenL — Hot To Trot Racing (@HotToTrotRacing) September 27, 2022

Johnson Houghton is also planning another outing for Streets Of Gold, an unbeaten Havana Gold colt who landed the valuable Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes on his last outing – a fourth win from four runs.

York’s British EBF £100,000 2YO Fillies Series Final could be next, or the bay could step up to Group calibre for a tilt at the Newbury’s Group Three Horris Hill.

“He could go to the EBF Final at York next Friday, or he could possibly go to the Horris Hill,” said Johnson Houghton.

“He’s a lovely horse that you could take anywhere.”