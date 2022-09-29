Search

29 Sept 2022

Football rumours: Chelsea to enter race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

Football rumours: Chelsea to enter race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 8:44 AM

What the papers say

A new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool and Real Madrid are understood to be courting the England midfielder, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea now also want to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? The Sun indicates it is a possibility after Barca’s vice-president Eduard Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio that the prospect of the Paris St Germain and Argentina forward, 35, making his way back to the Nou Camp could be “viable”.

Another player who apparently could have a future in LaLiga is Bernardo Silva. The Portugal midfielder, 28, wanted to leave Manchester City for Spain in each of the last two seasons and the Blues want to know if that desire remains, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express, which cites comments made by Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas to Red Gol, says Wolves have beaten City and Real to the signature of Dario Osario. The 18-year-old winger has been compared to Angel Di Maria for his quality on the ball.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: The Sun says Arsenal are still keen to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa to replace the injured Thomas Partey.

Jan Oblak: Tottenham want to sign the Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper, 29, as a long-term replacement for France custodian Hugo Lloris, according to the Evening Standard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media