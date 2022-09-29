Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann to be assessed before QPR clash

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann needs to be assessed before the visit of QPR.
The Austria international sustained a leg injury in last week’s Nations League match against France and, while it is not believed to be serious, manager Nigel Pearson needs to make a decision following the player’s return.
Tommy Conway, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo – who has yet to start for City this season and played only 22 minutes over two games for Ghana – have all returned from international duty without any issues.
Defender Timm Klose (knee) is nearing a comeback to the squad after a month out but Tomas Kalas (knee) and Ayman Benarous (ACL) remain sidelined.
QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter is close to rejoining the squad after a hamstring injury.
The centre-back has been out since the opening day of the season but played for an hour for the under-21s last week
Midfielder Luke Amos also featured in that game, having been out for eight weeks with a knee injury.
The international break has given defender Rob Dickie additional time to recover from an ankle injury which forced him to miss two matches.
Pictured standing on the footbridge over the Owenea are Gerry McCafferty, David Buchanan, Cornelius McMullan and Angela McGarrigle.
The Bluestack Chorale will perform Songs For An Autumn Evening, this Friday (September 30) at 8pm, at St. Patrick’s Parish Centre, Donegal Town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.