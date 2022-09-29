Rushian Hepburn-Murphy setback for Northampton ahead of Swindon clash

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks ahead of Swindon’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Northampton.
Forward Hepburn-Murphy suffered a torn hamstring tendon after stepping off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Grimsby, having not long returned from a lengthy lay-off with hip issues.
Louis Reed returns after missing the Grimsby fixture through injury, while boss Scott Lindsey will also have midfielder Jonny Williams available again.
Williams has returned from international duty with Wales having not made an appearance for his national team.
Northampton will be without Tyler Magloire for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury.
Magloire was forced off in the first half of the Cobblers’ clash with Rochdale earlier this month and has not featured since.
A scan revealed the severity of the issue and manager Jon Brady expects the defender to be absent for “a considerable length of time”.
Brady hopes to have Shaun McWilliams back from a groin injury in three weeks, while Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan will also not be back in time for the match in Wiltshire.
