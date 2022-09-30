No fitness issues for Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of Blackburn’s game with Millwall

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has the chance to pick from a fully-fit squad for his side’s Championship clash with Millwall at Ewood Park.
Rovers have lost five of their last seven games and Tomasson says squad strength will be crucial as they face a run of eight games in October.
George Hirst is likely to be given a chance in the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the disappointing 2-0 defeat at Luton last time out.
Callum Brittain and Sammie Szmodics are also pushing for places as Tomasson’s men look to start to get their season back on track.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett has had some positive news about his squad as the Lions continue to hunt their first away win since March.
Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett have recovered from groin and hamstring injuries respectively and look set to return to the side.
However, Rowett must still do without midfielder Ryan Leonard who will be out for at least two further weeks with a hamstring strain.
Millwall edged past Blackpool in their last game prior to the international break.
