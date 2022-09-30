Search

30 Sept 2022

Chelsea leading race to sign RB Leipzig hotshot Christopher Nkunku next summer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:23 PM

Chelsea are at the head of the queue to sign Christopher Nkunku next summer, the PA news agency understands.

The RB Leipzig striker is thought to have undergone medical tests for Chelsea this year, but with an eye on a potential transfer in 2023.

The France forward is thought to have a £52million release clause at Leipzig, and Chelsea’s new owners have already made inroads towards securing a transfer.

The prolific striker netted 35 goals last term and has already hit the ground running this season with six in 11 games.

Co-controlling Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are continuing a rapid-pace overhaul of the Stamford Bridge club, both on and off the field.

And the new Blues chiefs’ aggressive recruitment will not remain confined to the summer’s hectic window.

Chelsea are continuing to push hard to add to their off-field set-up, with the London club seeking both a sporting director and a technical director.

New manager Graham Potter has brought in his personal recruitment specialist Kyle Macaulay, who will work closely with Chelsea’s eventual new directors.

Macaulay will bridge the gap between Chelsea’s on-field ranks and the boardroom set-up, though former Brighton boss Potter’s communication and emotional intelligence were part of the appeal when the Blues installed him to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Local News

