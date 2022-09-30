Search

30 Sept 2022

Martin Odegaard available to return for Arsenal in north London derby

30 Sept 2022 4:30 PM

Arsenal have captain Martin Odegaard fit and available to face north London rivals Tottenham on Saturday.

The Norway international missed the win over Brentford with a calf issue but is ready to return having featured for his country in the past week.

Thomas Partey suffered a knee injury while away with Ghana but should come back in, while Oleksandar Zinchenko (calf) is also training.

However, Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) will miss the Premier League match.

Spurs have a number of injury concerns before making the short trip to face their local rivals.

Hugo Lloris (thigh), Ben Davies (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) are all doubts for the Emirates clash.

Lucas Moura could be back in contention following a lengthy absence with a calf issue.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Tomiyasu, Cedric, White, Saliba, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Marquinhos, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Nketiah.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Skipp, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Son, Kane, Gil, Richarlison, Moura.

Local News

