30 Sept 2022

Matt Smith available as MK Dons return to action after two-week break

Matt Smith available as MK Dons return to action after two-week break

30 Sept 2022 6:27 PM

MK Dons are back from a two-week break at home to Peterborough after international call-ups saw their last Sky Bet League One game at Lincoln postponed.

Matt Smith – who started Wales’ 2-1 Nations League defeat to Belgium – Daniel Oyegoke, Dawson Devoy and Joshua Kayode have all returned to Liam Manning’s squad after being away on international duty.

Josh McEachran is also available after playing 67 minutes of the 2-1 win at Oxford two weeks ago, his first start since the opening day of the season after picking up a muscle injury.

Fellow midfielder Ethan Robson (groin) returned to full training during the international break but former Posh striker Mo Eisa and wing-back Tennai Watson remain sidelined.

Peterborough are seeking to build on the 3-0 victory over Port Vale that ended a run of four successive league defeats for Grant McCann’s side.

Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor return after being away on international duty with England Under-20s and Wales Under-21s respectively.

Dan Butler played 90 minutes for Posh U21s at Barnsley on Tuesday, and the left-back is in contention to make his first league start of the season.

Kwame Poku and Joe Ward are fit after missing training sessions earlier in the week with knocks but Oliver Norburn, Emmanuel Fernandez, Harvey Cartwright and Kell Watts remain out.

