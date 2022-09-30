Search

30 Sept 2022

Derek McInnes signs Kilmarnock contract extension through to 2026

Derek McInnes signs Kilmarnock contract extension through to 2026

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 7:19 PM

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension to his contract on the eve of his return to Pittodrie.

The former Aberdeen manager’s new deal will tie him to Rugby Park until 2026.

McInnes took charge in January and led Killie to the cinch Championship title.

The 51-year-old told the club’s website: “I’ve known for a while that Kilmarnock is the place that I wanted to commit my future to, so I’m really pleased that the extension has now been agreed.

“Thanks to the backing of the board and the supporters, the club has come a long way since we joined forces in January and I’m looking forward to the next stage of our journey.

“With a bolstered club structure and strengthening recruitment process behind the scenes, there are plenty of reasons for Kilmarnock fans to be excited about the club’s long-term future.

“In the short term, there’s a lot of football to be played and everyone including the squad, staff and supporters will play their part.”

Phyllis McLeish, the club’s managing director, added: “Derek’s commitment to the club, alongside the recently announced structural changes, provide the foundation and stability required to implement long-term plans that will positively impact our team standing and strengthen youth pathways.

“It’s important that we establish a long-term strategy for the club, to ensure that we continue to improve on and off the park. Derek is a vital part of our projected growth and with his guidance we believe that, in time, we’ll have built a much stronger Kilmarnock for our supporters and the next generation of Killie fans.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media