30 Sept 2022

Jack Baldwin hoping Ross County can use busy schedule to spark season

30 Sept 2022 7:25 PM

Jack Baldwin is hoping Ross County can spark their campaign into life during the intense burst of fixtures in the lead-up to the World Cup.

After finishing sixth in the cinch Premiership last term, the Staggies are disappointed to be sitting 10th at present with just two wins to their name.

However, defender Baldwin is viewing the upcoming run of nine matches in just six weeks before the November break – starting with Saturday’s clash at home to Hibernian – as an opportunity for his team to find some “rhythm” and start climbing the league.

“Twenty-seven points is a lot of points to play for,” Baldwin told Ross County TV. “We know it’s going to be a good hard stint of work and we’re going to have to make sacrifices where we’re going to be in long days for video meetings and recovery days with the midweek games.

“That’s something we thrived off last year. As a squad we understand the gaffer wants everything done properly. We are professionals for a reason. That relentless of having games week in, week out is something we enjoy.

“It’s a great chance for us to pick up some momentum and start winning some games. They say winning is a habit so if we can get into a good rhythm early on by being hard to beat and creating chances, it could be a great period for us.”

